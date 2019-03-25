Is North West About To Become A YouTuber?

Following in her mum’s footsteps to social media stardom?

As the daughter of two of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, you could say that seven-year-old North has already started carving out a pretty significant career for herself. Not only has she already landed her first solo cover, but the toddler also made her runway debut last year. And now, the sibling-of-three is about to grow her fanbase even more as she is reportedly collaborating with YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa.

The 15-year-old Nickelodeon star, who already boasts 9.3 million followers on the video sharing platform, revealed to E! News that she is going to film a YouTube video with North – and Kim might even make an appearance.

Former BAZAAR Arabia cover star Kim Kardashian West later tweeted, “LOL @ North. She is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa.”

LOL @ North’s bowShe is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

JoJo was quick to reply:

Omg!! Yesss I love it! I wanna send her some special ones!! DM me!https://t.co/aIFGoXA4fp— JoJo Siwa!(@itsjojosiwa) February 4, 2019



While there’s no word yet on what JoJo and North’s video will entail, we have a feeling their fans won’t be disappointed.

