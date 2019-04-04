Farfetch Is Celebrating Arab Talent With Their New Campaign

The fashion retail platform is spotlighting the region's designers, directors, artists and models

Last month, the pioneering e-commerce platform introduced 'Farfetch Communities', an intiative which invited the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Riz Ahmed, Chloe Sevigny and Blondey to create and curate content on the website.

Engaging further with the cultural trendsetters of today, Farfetch has just launched their latest campaign and in doing so enlisted the help of some influential regional figures to pay homage to the Arab community around the world. 'Get Together' features creatives and storytellers who are leading the way in shaping and promoting modern Middle Eastern and North African culture.

Courtesy of Farfetch

The campaign, shot against the evocative backdrop of Dubai's Al Fahidi historical district, also celebrates the rise of mainstream modest fashion and the faces fronting the global movement.

Courtesy of Farfetch

The stars of the new campaign range from Tunisian model and champion of body positivity Ameni Esseibi, to prominent Lebanese jewellery designer Nadine Kanso, to Algerian hijabi model Feriel Moulaï.

Courtesy of Farfetch

Emerging Lebanese-Sudanese director Dana Boulos was the creative force behind the accompanying campaign film. Boasting a client list of Gucci, Glossier and Milk Makeup, her films often tell the stories of youth pushing boundaries, overlaid with her signature dreamlike, ethereal aesthetic. Her goal is to empower women in the film industry, both behind the camera and onscreen, as well as shed a light on the diverse characters and talents that the Middle Eastern community offers.

Courtesy of Farfetch